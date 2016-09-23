WASHINGTON, Sept 23 Former New York Governor David Paterson and entertainment industry executive Charles Koppelman were charged by U.S. regulators on Friday for failing to report in a timely manner their stock trades in a startup movie company that is now at the heart of an alleged fraud scheme.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said that Paterson and Koppelman, who were directors of Moon River Studios , each agreed to pay a $25,000 penalty to settle the case without admitting or denying the charges.

The SEC also charged the current and former chief executive of the Moon River Studios with issuing false statements about the company, which the regulator said promised to build a studio that never materialized. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch)