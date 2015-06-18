(Adds industry comment)
By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, June 18 Thirty six municipal bond
underwriters operating in the $3.7 trillion muni market will
collectively pay about $9 million to settle civil charges over
fraudulent offerings, as part of the first pact of its kind with
U.S. regulators.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Thursday
that the charges stemmed from a March 2014 invitation to brokers
and bond issuers to voluntarily report disclosure violations in
offering documents, such as material misstatements and
omissions.
"(It is) putting everyone on notice here that if there was
any laxity on disclosure in the past it won't be tolerated in
the future," said Richard Ciccarone, head of Iowa-based Merritt
Research Services.
The cases were the first under the program intended to
increase transparency in a lightly regulated sector.
Andrew Ceresney, head of the SEC's enforcement division,
said the firms represented about 70 percent of the dollar value
of all municipal bonds issued in the United States during the
four years ended on Sept. 30.
Among the firms charged include units of banks such as Bank
of America Merrill Lynch, BNY Mellon, Goldman
Sachs, Citigroup, JP Morgan, Royal Bank of
Canada and Morgan Stanley. All have agreed to
settle the charges without admitting or denying the allegations.
In exchange for self-reporting, issuers and underwriters
were told they would receive favorable settlement terms.
The deadline for underwriters to self-report was in
September, and the SEC first charged a bond issuer under the
program in July.
Some argued that the SEC measures did not go far enough.
"It requires some self-policing on a go-forward basis... but
what stops this from happening again?," said David Tawil,
President of hedge fund Maglan Capital, who called the penalties
"de minimis".
One major municipal bond investor who requested anonymity
said the SEC should in the future threaten harsher penalties and
tell market participants "the next time it is not a slap on the
wrist."
A Citigroup spokesman said the company was pleased to
resolve the matter, while representatives of the other banks
declined to comment.
Academics and industry experts said they believed the SEC's
actions could help spur better disclosures in the market.
"The municipal bond market for many years has been
criticized for its opaqueness," said Andrew Clinton, president
of Clinton Investment Management.
The settlement requires each firm to pay civil penalties
based on the number and size of the fraudulent offering. The
maximum penalty is $500,000 for large firms and $100,000 for
smaller ones.
The firms also must hire independent consultants to review
their policies and procedures.
A lawyer who represented one of the firms said the SEC's
voluntary program was difficult to refuse, particularly with the
enticement of a penalty cap.
The kinds of disclosure violations in the SEC's cases run
the gamut.
In one case a brokerage worked on bond deals in 2011 and
2013, even though the issuer never disclosed it had not filed
any annual financial reports since 2009.
The SEC did not disclose the names of the bond issuers, but
Ceresney said he expected the agency to bring actions against
issuers in the future.
The municipal bond market is more lightly regulated than the
rest of the U.S. securities market because of a rule known as
the "Tower Amendment."
In recent years, however, the SEC has said the rule only
prevents the agency from requiring bond issuers to file details
of their offerings before selling them to investors and has
pushed to bring precedent-setting enforcement actions.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Additional reporting by Hilary
Russ, Jessica DiNapoli and Megan Davies in New York and Lisa
Lambert in Washington, D.C. , additional writing and editing by
Megan Davies; Editing by Andrew Hay; Editing by Bill Trott and
Lisa Von Ahn)