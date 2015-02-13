By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Feb 13 A top U.S. regulator called
for a major overhaul of the rules governing the $3.6 trillion
municipal bond market on Friday, taking aim at a law many
traders, issuers and underwriters have considered sacrosanct.
In a wide-ranging statement, Securities and Exchange
Commission member Luis Aguilar called on Congress to repeal the
so-called "Tower Amendment" which prevents the SEC from
requiring bond issuers to file details of their offerings before
selling them to investors.
"Unfortunately...the municipal securities market has been
subjected to a far lesser degree of regulation and transparency
than other segments of the U.S. capital markets," said Aguilar,
a Democrat, in his statement.
"Investors in municipal securities are afforded second-class
treatment under current law in many ways," he added.
For years, the municipal bond market considered the
amendment, a part of securities law, a protection against heavy
federal regulation.
But in recent years the SEC has taken a narrow
interpretation of the amendment, saying it only bars the federal
government from requiring pre-sale documents on debt and does
not pre-empt regulation of other areas of disclosure and
trading.
Using that interpretation, the SEC has been chipping away at
the Tower Amendment through some precedent-setting enforcement
cases.
Last year, the SEC took the unusual step of seeking an
emergency restraining order to stop a planned bond sale by the
Chicago suburb of Harvey.
Harvey ultimately settled, agreeing to hire an independent
consultant, undergo an audit and face some restrictions on
selling new debt [ID: nL2N0TP18D]
Aguilar said Friday that Congress needs to go beyond just
repealing the Tower Amendment, and should also repeal other
exemptions that the municipal market receives from various
federal securities laws that shield some players from
registration and reporting rules.
"With the appropriate statutory authority, the commission
could take a number of steps to enhance disclosure in the
municipal securities markets," he said.
In addition to calling on Congress to grant the SEC new
powers, Aguilar laid out numerous other possible reforms.
One such step the SEC could take, he said, would be to
revise SEC rules to improve municipal issuers' disclosures.
This could pave the way for more information about terms of
bond offerings and distribution plans, as well as ongoing
reporting requirements concerning potential risks such as credit
downgrades.
In addition, Aguilar said there needs to be pre-trade price
transparency for investors - especially as the market braces for
the impending rise of interest rates.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; additional reporting by Lisa
Lambert; editing by Andrew Hay)