BRIEF-Reliance Capital raises limits for issue of NCDs by 30 bln rupees
* Says to raise limits for issue of non-convertible debentures on private placement basis by an amount of INR. 30 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Sept 18 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday unanimously voted to approve a definition of municipal advisers more than two years in the making, clearing the way for advisers to formally register with federal regulators on July 1.
The definition grants numerous exemptions to who must register as an adviser, including elected and appointed officials. The 2010 Dodd-Frank financial reform law had required making those who advise municipalities on structuring debt sales and investing bond sale proceeds more accountable.
* Says to raise limits for issue of non-convertible debentures on private placement basis by an amount of INR. 30 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says its unit signs overall construction agreement with local government in Tangshan city
By Sindhu Chandrasekaran April 7 Southeast Asian stock markets except the Philippines traded lower on Friday, in line with broader Asia, after the United States launched cruise missiles against an air base in Syria. Philippine stocks bucked the trend, hitting its highest in over five months. U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he ordered missile strikes against a Syrian airfield from which a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched, declaring he acted in