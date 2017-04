Pedestrians walk past the NASDAQ MarketSite in New York's Times Square in this June 4, 2012 file photo. REUTERS/Eric Thayer/Files

U.S regulators approved on Monday a plan to compensate market makers who lost money in a botched Facebook Inc (FB.O) public offering on Nasdaq OMX Group Inc's (NDAQ.O) Nasdaq exchange.

The decision from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission was in response to a series of high-profile glitches last year that shook the market, including the handling of Facebook's long-anticipated initial public offering on May 18, 2012.

