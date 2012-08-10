* David Dube advised NASCAR-related stock index fund
* SEC says Dube failed to turn over records for an exam
* NASCAR related index fund is now defunct
By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, Aug 10 U.S. securities regulators on
Friday filed civil charges against an investment manager who
advised a NASCAR-related stock fund for allegedly failing to
turn over records to examiners.
The Securities and Exchange Commission said it was seeking
documents from David W. Dube, 55, and Peak Wealth Opportunities
LLC in connection with an examination of a mutual fund the firm
advised called the StockCar Stock Index Fund, which is now
defunct.
The SEC said the investment manager has no known defense
counsel at this time. A secretary who answered the phone at Peak
Wealth's Florida-based office declined to comment.
Peak Wealth served as the adviser to the StockCar Stock
Index fund from 2008 to June 2010, according to the regulatory
agency.
SEC examiners asked for records from Peak Wealth and Dube in
2010.
In addition, the SEC said the fund's board also sought
information from Peak Wealth as part of its annual required
evaluation of its advisory agreements.
When the board could not get the information it needed, the
SEC said it ended its advisory agreement with Peak Wealth and
liquidated the fund by returning money to investors.
The SEC also said Dube and his company failed to maintain
certain required records and failed to withdraw Peak Wealth's
registration.
"After promising multiple times to provide the requested
records, Dube failed to live up to his regulatory obligations
and turn over the records," said Bruce Karpati, the chief of the
SEC's asset management specialized enforcement unit.
"When financial professionals fail to cooperate with SEC
exams," Karpati said, "they force the agency to expend greater
resources to pursue investigations."
The SEC said it may seek to permanently bar Dube from
associating with an investment adviser or broker-dealer.