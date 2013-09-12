By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON, Sept 12
WASHINGTON, Sept 12 U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission Chair Mary Jo White said Thursday that exchanges will
implement a series of reforms, including a kill switch to shut
down trading, as a response to an Aug. 22 software glitch that
led to a three-hour trading halt in Nasdaq stocks.
White issued a statement discussing a series of reforms she
hopes to see completed after meeting privately earlier this
morning with the chief executives of the major exchanges,
including Nasdaq OMX, New York Stock Exchange Operator
NYSE Euronext, BATS Global Markets, Direct Edge and the
Chicago Board Options Exchange.
Several exchange executives told reporters as they left the
meeting in Washington, D.C., earlier Thursday that they have 60
days to complete their "homework."
In addition to a kill switch mechanism, White said she has
also asked for exchanges to draft plans to address testing and
disclosure protocols for securities information processors, or
SIPs, which receives all traffic on quotes.