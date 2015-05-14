(Adds Nationwide statement)
By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON May 14 Nationwide Life Insurance Co
will pay $8 million to settle charges that it allegedly violated
pricing rules in how it processed purchases and redemptions in
variable insurance and mutual fund products, U.S. regulators
said on Thursday.
The Securities and Exchange Commission said the company is
settling the charges without admitting or denying the
allegations.
Nationwide said in a statement that it changed its practices
in 2011 and cooperated in the SEC investigation. "Nationwide
chose to settle this matter to bring closure and remain focused
on the needs of its members," the statement said.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Susan Heavey)