March 8 The U.S. Senate Banking Committee has
set a hearing date for President Barack Obama's two nominees to
the Securities and Exchange Commission, a move that follows
Democrats' complaints about a backlog of nominations.
The committee's hearing for the nominees, Democrat Lisa
Fairfax and Republican Hester Peirce, will take place on March
15, more than five months after Obama announced their selection,
according to a schedule published on Tuesday.
Senate Banking Committee Democrats, in a letter on Feb. 22,
asked the panel's chairman, Republican Senator Richard Shelby,
to "clear the backlog" of 16 nominations by Obama to posts
related to financial oversight, national security and other
areas.
If confirmed, Fairfax and Peirce would restore the SEC's
commission to five members. The agency has been overseen by
three commissioners since last year when Republican Daniel
Gallagher and Democratic Luis Aguilar stepped down.
The situation has heightened the agency's challenges in
recent years of getting a consensus. Only three SEC
commissioners remain: Kara Stein is a Democrat; Mike Piwowar, a
Republican; and Chair Mary Jo White, an independent.
On Feb. 22, White said that she intends to wait until the
SEC once again has a full five-member panel before moving
forward to appoint a new head of the Public Company Accounting
Oversight Board, a body created in the wake of the Enron scandal
to police corporate auditors.
Another topic that has proven particularly controversial at
the SEC are regulatory waivers. Banks and other companies that
break criminal laws or face civil fraud charges must apply to
the agency for waivers to keep operating normally.
Last year, Commissioner Stein began publicly dissenting on
waivers, saying the agency was too often rubber-stamping them
and creating a policy of "too-big-to-bar."
Obama tapped Fairfax and Peirce after months of delays and
pressure from liberal groups to nominate someone who will be
tough on Wall Street.
(Additional reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Alistair
Bell)