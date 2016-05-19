BRIEF-Vantage Development Q1 net profit increases to 4.9 mln zlotys
* Q1 NET PROFIT 4.9 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 1.7 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO
WASHINGTON May 19 The U.S. Senate Banking Committee on Thursday voted to approve nominees to fill the two vacant spots on the Securities and Exchange Commission, a spokesman said.
The nominations of Lisa Fairfax and Hester Peirce will now go to the full Senate for a vote. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert)
NEW YORK, May 22 The U.S. Department of Justice and Citigroup Inc said on Monday that they have settled a criminal investigation into violations of anti-money laundering rules and the Bank Secrecy Act at the bank's Banamex USA unit.