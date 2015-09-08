(Updates to reflect comment from lawyer for defendant Shapiro)

By Nate Raymond

Sept 8 U.S. prosecutors on Tuesday charged three former traders at Nomura Holdings Inc with misleading investors by lying about mortgage bond prices after the financial crisis.

Ross Shapiro, Michael Gramins, and Tyler Peters, who had worked for Nomura since 2009, were charged in an indictment filed in federal court in New Haven, Connecticut, with counts including securities and wire fraud.

"This indictment alleges that, for several years, these three defendants handsomely profited by repeatedly lying to Nomura's customers in violation of federal law," Connecticut U.S. Attorney Deirdre Daly said in a statement.

Shapiro, 41, Gramins, 33, and Peters, 32, are expected to be arraigned on Thursday, at which time their lawyers indicated they would plead not guilty. Nomura declined comment.

The case marked the latest action by federal prosecutors in Connecticut against traders accused of cheating their customers on prices of mortgage-backed securities.

But it came after a federal appellate panel during oral arguments in May expressed discomfort with the legal theory underlying the prosecutors' first conviction in that probe.

In that case, former Jefferies Group Inc managing director Jesse Litvak was found guilty in 2014 and sentenced to two years in prison.

"It's reprehensible that they are proceeding when they know full well that their legal theory is in doubt," Marc Mukasey, Gramins' lawyers, said.

According to the indictment, Shapiro, Gramins and Peters oversaw the expansion of mortgage-bond trading at Nomura after joining the Japanese bank's New York operations in 2009 and working at Lehman Brothers.

Shapiro, a managing director, was in charge of Nomura's residential mortgage-backed securities desk, where Gramins held the titles of executive director and vice president, respectively, the indictment said.

Prosecutors said while at Nomura, the traders conspired to defraud customers to generate millions of dollars in revenue for Nomura.

Prosecutors said the trio fraudulently inflated and deflated the prices at which Nomura could buy or sell mortgage bonds to induce customers to either pay higher prices or sell them for cheaper.

The indictment said the three men trained their subordinates to lie to customers and created fake third parties to increase their profits.

Along with the indictment, the traders face civil charges by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

U.S. prosecutors are meanwhile continuing to investigate "corrupt practices" in the mortgage bond market, Daly said. In a similar case, a former Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc bond trader, Matthew Katke, pleaded guilty in March.

The case is U.S. v. Shapiro, U.S. District Court, District of Connecticut, No. 15-cr-00155. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Christian Plumb)