(Updates to reflect comment from lawyer for defendant Shapiro)
By Nate Raymond
Sept 8 U.S. prosecutors on Tuesday charged three
former traders at Nomura Holdings Inc with misleading
investors by lying about mortgage bond prices after the
financial crisis.
Ross Shapiro, Michael Gramins, and Tyler Peters, who had
worked for Nomura since 2009, were charged in an indictment
filed in federal court in New Haven, Connecticut, with counts
including securities and wire fraud.
"This indictment alleges that, for several years, these
three defendants handsomely profited by repeatedly lying to
Nomura's customers in violation of federal law," Connecticut
U.S. Attorney Deirdre Daly said in a statement.
Shapiro, 41, Gramins, 33, and Peters, 32, are expected to be
arraigned on Thursday, at which time their lawyers indicated
they would plead not guilty. Nomura declined comment.
The case marked the latest action by federal prosecutors in
Connecticut against traders accused of cheating their customers
on prices of mortgage-backed securities.
But it came after a federal appellate panel during oral
arguments in May expressed discomfort with the legal theory
underlying the prosecutors' first conviction in that
probe.
In that case, former Jefferies Group Inc managing director
Jesse Litvak was found guilty in 2014 and sentenced to two years
in prison.
"It's reprehensible that they are proceeding when they know
full well that their legal theory is in doubt," Marc Mukasey,
Gramins' lawyers, said.
According to the indictment, Shapiro, Gramins and Peters
oversaw the expansion of mortgage-bond trading at Nomura after
joining the Japanese bank's New York operations in 2009 and
working at Lehman Brothers.
Shapiro, a managing director, was in charge of Nomura's
residential mortgage-backed securities desk, where Gramins held
the titles of executive director and vice president,
respectively, the indictment said.
Prosecutors said while at Nomura, the traders conspired to
defraud customers to generate millions of dollars in revenue for
Nomura.
Prosecutors said the trio fraudulently inflated and deflated
the prices at which Nomura could buy or sell mortgage bonds to
induce customers to either pay higher prices or sell them for
cheaper.
The indictment said the three men trained their subordinates
to lie to customers and created fake third parties to increase
their profits.
Along with the indictment, the traders face civil charges by
the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
U.S. prosecutors are meanwhile continuing to investigate
"corrupt practices" in the mortgage bond market, Daly said. In a
similar case, a former Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc bond
trader, Matthew Katke, pleaded guilty in March.
The case is U.S. v. Shapiro, U.S. District Court, District
of Connecticut, No. 15-cr-00155.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; editing by Chizu
Nomiyama and Christian Plumb)