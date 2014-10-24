NEW YORK Oct 24 U.S. regulators on Friday
rejected a proposal from the NYSE Arca exchange to be able to
list and trade actively managed exchange-traded funds that do
not have to disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
The move follows the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission's announcement earlier this week that it intends to
deny proposals from Precidian Investments and BlackRock Inc
to be allowed to create such ETFs.
Because the NYSE filing is linked to the Precidian funds, the
rejection of the exchange's proposed rule change was largely
expected.
Regulators must grant both permission to the fund managers
to create such funds, as well as approve the exchange's proposed
rule change to list such funds, in order for the new breed of
ETFs, often referred to as "non-transparent" ETFs, to be able to
launch.
While those decisions are made by separate divisions within
the SEC, with the Division of Trading and Markets ruling on the
exchange's filing, and the Division of Investment Management
deciding whether to grant permission to fund managers, the two
processes are often said to be in tandem.
"After careful consideration, the Commission does not find
that the proposed rule change is consistent with the
requirements of the Exchange Act and the rules and regulations
thereunder applicable to a national securities exchange," the
SEC said in the 34-page order posted Friday.
NYSE declined to comment on the SEC's decision.
Both the NASDAQ Stock Market and BATS Global Markets
exchanges also have proposals in front of the SEC to be able to
list and trade non-transparent ETFs. Those filings, which are
still awaiting a decision, are tied to funds from different
firms that are also seeking permission to launch such ETFs.
Speaking on a panel on Thursday about ETF trading at the
Metropolitan Club in New York, NYSE executive Laura Morrison
told the room that the push for non-transparent active ETFs
lives on, despite the SEC's decision around the Precidian and
BlackRock filings.
"That doesn't mean that the initiative stops," said
Morrison, head of global index and exchange-traded products at
NYSE Euronext, while moderating the panel at the Capital Link
Dissect ETFs Forum.
"The Exchange strongly believes that, while we're
disappointed, we're still going to fight the good fight for the
innovation in the industry," she said.
