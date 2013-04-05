By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, April 5 A proposal by U.S.
securities regulators to require exchanges to improve protection
against technology glitches and natural disasters is too narrow
and should include more market players, a top New York Stock
Exchange official said Friday.
The plan, released by the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission last month, calls for exchanges, clearing agencies
and certain larger trading venues like "dark pools" to test
their systems and alert regulators about market disruptions.
Dark pools are venues that allow investors to trade stock
without tipping their hand to the broader marketplace.
But the proposal does not cover "internalizer"
broker-dealers that execute trades internally and compete with
exchanges directly for volume. As of February, broker-dealer
internalization made up 19.8 percent of trading volume in
exchange-listed stocks, according to the TABB Group.
"I think any major market participant should be covered. It
doesn't really matter what form they take," said NYSE Euronext's
Chief Operating Office Larry Leibowitz in an interview
with Reuters on the sidelines of the Society of American
Business Editors and Writers conference in Washington.
"If they go down, it has an impact on the market."
The SEC's proposed rule formalizes a set of voluntary and
outdated standards known as "automation review policies" that
were initially developed as a response to the market crash of
1987.
Those guidelines primarily targeted exchanges and clearing
agencies. But market competition has increased greatly since
then, especially with the rise of internalization and dark
pools.
The SEC has long contemplated formalizing the guidance into
rules that could be enforced if violated.
But the SEC finally put the rulemaking on a fast track last
August, after brokerage Knight Capital nearly went bust
due to a software glitch that led to $440 million in losses.
Initially, SEC staff had said the new rules would not just
be applied to exchanges, but also to other venues that compete
with exchanges for trading volume, such as broker-dealers who
can also experience problems that could send markets into a
tailspin.
When the rule was unveiled last month, the SEC only expanded
it to cover some of the higher volume-generating "alternative
trading systems," most of which operate as dark pools.
The agency left open the possibility of imposing some
requirements on brokerages, but said any changes would be
tackled in a different rulemaking.
Leibowitz said he recognized that not all of the standards
proposed in the rule should be the same for brokerages as for
exchanges.
But he said it would not make sense to pile on requirements
for exchanges without addressing other significant market
players.
Doing so, he said, could impose undue and disproportionate
costs on exchanges, and added that the SEC needed to do a strong
economic analysis before adopting a final regulation.
Problems with the quality of its economic analysis have
gotten the SEC in trouble in the past, with industry groups like
the U.S. Chamber of Commerce legally challenging SEC rules on
those grounds and winning.
"If all we do is add to the burden of exchanges without
looking at the rest of the market, then all we have done is
further tilt the balance against exchanges," Leibowitz said.
He also did not think smaller dark pool venues or other
smaller venues generally should be excluded from the rule.
"It's not clear to me there should be a de minimis
exception," he said. "If you're a participant in the market,
then why should your barrier to entry be lower than someone who
is bigger?"
