WASHINGTON Jan 26 The U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission said on Thursday it charged two former
executives at Och-Ziff Capital Management Group with
masterminding a far-reaching bribery scheme that violated the
Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA).
The SEC said in a statement that the complaint filed on
Thursday alleges that Michael Cohen, who headed Och-Ziff's
European office, and an investment executive on Africa-related
deals, Vanja Baros, caused tens of millions of dollars in bribes
to be paid to high-level government officials in Africa.
Och-Ziff and two other executives previously settled charges
against them in the case, the statement said.
