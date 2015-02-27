By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Feb 27 Japanese banker Hajime "Jim"
Sagawa settled civil charges on Friday for his role in a massive
accounting fraud cover-up at Olympus, agreeing to be
barred from working in the securities industry, U.S. regulators
said.
The Securities and Exchange Commission said that Sagawa, 67,
will not be required to pay a penalty due to his strong
cooperation during the investigation.
An attorney for Sagawa declined to comment.
The Olympus fraud is one of the biggest corporate scandals
in Japan's history. It left the medical equipment and camera
maker in need of a capital infusion and put it at risk of being
delisted from the Tokyo Stock Exchange.
Sagawa, a former PaineWebber banker, ran a now-defunct
brokerage which earned a $687 million fee for advising Olympus
in a $2 billion acquisition deal in 2008.
In 2011, Olympus admitted that the deal was part of a
13-year cover-up to hide $1.7 billion in losses, and said it had
used improper accounting to conceal investment losses and
restated years of financial results.
According to the SEC, from the late 1990s until 2010, two
Olympus executives hid billions of dollars in losses by
transferring the funds to a "secret web" of entities in the
Cayman Islands and British Virgin Isles, which were used to
purchase failed investments using bank loans.
To repay the banks, the SEC said Olympus hired Axes America,
a brokerage partially owned by Sagawa, to advise them.
Sagawa then helped the executives by accepting a
"disproportionate financial advisory fee" that he then
transferred to the off-shore firms so they could repay the
banks, the SEC said.
In addition, Axes America also advised Olympus on a $2
billion takeover of the British medical instruments company
Gyrus Group PLC in exchange for advisory fees and Gyrus
preference shares worth $687 million, according to the SEC.
Later, Sagawa offered the preference shares back to Olympus
for $622 million, and one of his brokerage's affiliates then
routed to the money to the off-shore entities that were repaying
the bank loans, the SEC said.
To date, the SEC has not charged Olympus in connection with
the fraud, though in 2013, Britain's fraud prosecutor filed
charges against the company.
Tokyo prosecutors also previously charged several figures in
connection with the fraud, and the company was fined 700 million
yen ($7 million) for violating securities laws.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Additional reporting by Karen
Freifeld and Nate Raymond in New York)