By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON Jan 27 Oppenheimer & Co will
pay $20 million to settle U.S. charges alleging the brokerage's
flawed anti-money laundering program missed red flags and
allowed illegal penny stock sales.
The Securities and Exchange Commission said Oppenheimer will
pay $10 million to settle the case with the agency, plus another
$10 million to settle parallel charges with the Treasury
Department's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network.
As part of the settlement, Oppenheimer is admitting to
wrongdoing and must hire an independent consultant to review its
policies over a five-year period.
An Oppenheimer spokesman said the conduct occurred years ago
and the firm is pleased to resolve the matter.
FinCEN said this marks at least the third time Oppenheimer
has been in trouble with various regulators over its anti-money
laundering policies. The firm was also fined in 2005 and 2013.
In addition, two other Oppenheimer units have faced
unrelated SEC charges since 2012, including cases involving
private equity fund valuation and mutual fund disclosures during
the financial crisis.
SEC Enforcement Director Andrew Ceresney said during a news
call that the penalty reflects the significance of the
regulatory failures.
Correspondent accounts at banks and brokerages, which allow
foreign financial firms to access U.S. markets, have been a big
issue for regulators in recent years.
A 2001 Senate report revealed deep concerns about the role
the accounts play in global money laundering, prompting Congress
to include provisions in the Patriot Act requiring financial
institutions to ensure they know the foreign entities they
serve. FinCen's case against Oppenheimer alleged violations of
these provisions.
The SEC said its case against Oppenheimer centered on two
areas of misconduct.
The first involved Oppenheimer's relationship with its
client, Gibraltar Global Securities, a Bahamas-based brokerage
the SEC sued in 2013 over related illegal activity. The SEC said
Oppenheimer essentially allowed Gibraltar to sell penny stocks
illegally to its U.S. customers, even though Gibraltar was not
properly registered. Oppenheimer also failed to file suspicious
activity reports about Gibraltar's activities as required by the
Bank Secrecy Act.
In the second, the SEC said Oppenheimer allowed a customer
to illegally sell unregistered penny stock shares to the public.
Separately on Tuesday, the SEC also granted a regulatory
waiver that will let Oppenheimer continue to raise capital
privately. Absent a waiver, the charges against the firm would
have automatically banned Oppenheimer from such activity.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; additional reporting by Brett
Wolf in St. Louis; Editing by Bill Trott and Andre Grenon)