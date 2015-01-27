WASHINGTON Jan 27 Oppenheimer & Co will
pay $20 million to settle two U.S. government cases stemming
from allegations the firm improperly sold penny stocks and
ignored red flags.
The Securities and Exchange Commission said Oppenheimer will
pay $10 million to settle the case with the agency, plus another
$10 million to settle parallel charges with the Treasury
Department's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network.
As part of the settlement, the SEC said Oppenheimer is
admitting to wrongdoing and will be required to hire an
independent consultant to review its policies over a five-year
period.
