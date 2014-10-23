By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK Oct 23 Representatives of a broad
swath of the financial services industry sent securities
regulators on Thursday a template for improving the disclosure
to institutional investors of how and where their orders are
routed, a hot topic on Wall Street.
The template was sent to the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission to help staff prepare a recommendation for a rule to
enhance order routing disclosures that SEC Chair Mary Jo White
requested earlier this year.
White said in June that a rule is necessary to ensure that
information from a broker is useful, reliable and uniformly
available on request by all institutional customers.
The template is a checklist for brokers to provide their
clients to help analyze both execution quality by venue and by
the algorithms that are used to execute a trade.
The letter from the Investment Company Institute (ICI),
Managed Funds Association (MFA) and the Securities Industry and
Financial Markets Association (SIFMA) highlights efforts to
standardize order routing information.
"We hope that this template will be of assistance to the
Commission's staff as it prepares recommendations for
rule-making in this area," the letter said.
Several dozen industry representatives, organized by ICI,
have been working informally for about a year to improve order
routing transparency and venue performance, an ICI spokeswoman
said.
The ICI is a lobby for the mutual fund industry. The MFA
represents hedge funds and other alternative investors while
SIFMA is a lobby for brokerages, with asset management
companies, among others, also members.
Investors have been clamoring for better information to
measure both the performance of the brokers who handle their
orders and the venues where their orders are executed.
In early September, consultancy TABB Group launched
"Clarity," a trading venue and routing analytics service, while
consultants KOR Group announced a best execution accreditation
service geared to analyzing trading policies and procedure.
Also last month, brokerage watchdog the Financial Industry
Regulatory Authority approved new rules to improve transparency
at broker-run alternative trading systems, or "dark pools," as
well as among firms that use algorithmic trading strategies.
