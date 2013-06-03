NEW YORK, June 3 The Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday announced it was temporarily suspending trading of 61 companies listed on over-the-counter exchanges, saying public information about the operating statuses of the companies was in question.

"The Commission cautions brokers, dealers, shareholders, and prospective purchasers that they should carefully consider the foregoing information along with all other currently available information and any information subsequently issued by the company," the SEC wrote in a statement, though it didn't give additional details on the questions that had been raised about the information.

Extreme Motorsports of California, Fidelity First Financial Corp and Oxford Capital Corp were among the companies being suspended. Some of the companies listed, including 3CI Complete Compliance Corp and AHPC Holdings, did not have a web site or phone number to reach for a comment.

The suspension, which began at the open of trading on Monday, will last until 11:59 p.m. June 14.