Nov 25 A penny stock financier based in Long
Island, New York, and his companies agreed to pay $1.46 million
to settle U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charges that
they sold more than 3 billion shares in two microcap companies
at a profit without first registering the shares.
The SEC announced the settlement with Curt Kramer, Mazuma
Corp and two affiliates on Monday. It is among the first
settlements involving the regulator's Microcap Fraud Task Force.
Kramer and Mazuma neither admitted nor denied wrongdoing in
agreeing to settle the charges.
The SEC created the task force in July to target alleged
abuses involving microcaps, which often do not regularly report
their financial results to the public. Microcaps are smaller
companies with low market capitalizations and tend to have low
share prices.
According to the SEC, Kramer and Mazuma from 2006 to 2010
improperly relied on a registration exemption when they bought
more than 2 billion shares of Laidlaw Energy Group Inc and sold
them to investors.
Registration statements are designed to provide investors
with financial information and to prohibit deceit and
misrepresentations in the sale of securities.
The SEC also said Kramer and Mazuma in 2009 and 2010 bought
and sold over 1 billion unregistered shares of Bederra Corp that
had been misappropriated by that company's transfer agent.
It said the defendants acquired their shares at significant
discounts, making it highly likely that they could quickly
resell them to the public for a short-term profit.
"Unless there is a valid exemption, shares can't be sold
publicly without a registration statement that provides
investors with the level of detail they deserve about the
investment opportunity being offered," Michael Paley, co-chair
of the SEC enforcement division's microcap fraud task force,
said in a statement.
Kramer and Mazuma agreed to give up $1.06 million of profit
plus $129,000 of interest, and pay $273,000 of penalties.
Mazuma is based in Great Neck, New York, and Kramer lives in
nearby Glen Head, the SEC said.
A lawyer for the defendants did not immediately respond to
requests for comment.
The SEC said the microcap task force differed from a working
group set up in 2010 because it had a staff dedicated to
investigating microcap cases.
In a speech last month, SEC Chairman Mary Jo White said
abuses in the microcap area can come largely at the expense of
less sophisticated investors.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Leslie
Adler)