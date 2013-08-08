* Pentagon Capital accused of late trading in mutual funds
* 2nd Circuit upholds finding of liability
By Jonathan Stempel
Aug 8 A British hedge fund firm and its chief
executive must give up $38.4 million of profit tied to abusive
mutual fund trading, but a civil fine in that amount must be
reduced, in a case brought by the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission, a federal appeals court said on Thursday.
The decision by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals
involving Pentagon Capital Management Plc and its chief Lewis
Chester is among the last tied to an industrywide probe into
market timing and "late trading" in funds, unveiled a decade ago
by then-New York Attorney General Eliot Spitzer.
Market timing involves rapid trading in violation of funds'
rules and at ordinary investors' expense, and is considered
improper. Late trading involves the trading of fund shares after
the market closes but at old prices, and is considered illegal.
Pentagon and Chester had been accused of late trading from
roughly June 1999 to September 2003, and U.S. District Judge
Robert Sweet in Manhattan found them liable in a non-jury trial.
In their appeal, the defendants did not deny engaging in the
practice, but claimed there was no deceit, and that as
investment advisers rather than brokers they could not be held
primarily liable for securities fraud.
A three-judge panel of the 2nd Circuit disagreed.
Calling deceitful intent "inherent" in late trading, Circuit
Judge John Walker said the defendants sought out brokers to
conduct late trading, and knew that trade sheets would be
time-stamped before 4 p.m. though they had no intention to trade
before then.
The appeals court said the fine must be recalculated, and
not take into account profit earned through late trading more
than five years before the April 2008 SEC lawsuit.
It cited an intervening February ruling by the U.S. Supreme
Court, in SEC v Gabelli, that said a five-year period for the
regulator to seek civil penalties for fraud begins when the
fraud ends, not when it is discovered.
The 2nd Circuit also said Sweet erred in holding Pentagon
and Chester could each be held fully responsible for a fine.
A lawyer for Pentagon and Chester was not immediately
available for comment. The SEC had no immediate comment.
Pentagon once oversaw more than $2 billion of assets, but
began closing its funds shortly before the SEC sued.
Spitzer has also served as New York's governor and is now a
candidate to become New York City's comptroller.
The case is SEC v. Pentagon Capital Management Plc et al,
2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 12-1680.