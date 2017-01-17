WASHINGTON Jan 17 Bill Ackman's Pershing Square
Capital Management was one of 10 investment advisory firms on
Tuesday to get hit by civil "pay-to-play" charges, after
allegedly receiving compensation from pension funds within two
years of making political contributions, U.S. regulators said.
The Securities and Exchange Commission said that Pershing
and the other nine firms agreed to settle the charges by paying
penalties ranging from $35,000 to $100,000. All of the firms
settled without admitting or denying the charges.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
Alan Crosby)