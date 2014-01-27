By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON Jan 27 Money market funds still
remain vulnerable to runs by investors, and should be subject to
further regulation to reduce such risks, one of the newest
members of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said
Monday.
"More should be done to mitigate the first mover-advantage
enjoyed by investors who run during times of heavy redemptions,"
said SEC Republican Commissioner Michael Piwowar, making his
first public comments on money fund reforms since joining the
agency in August.
"There also remains a need to provide investors with more
timely information about funds' holdings, including the value of
those holdings," he added in prepared remarks before the U.S.
Chamber of Commerce.
The SEC's five commissioners are weighing a proposal to
reduce the risk of runs on money market funds, like the one seen
in 2008 when the Reserve Primary Fund's net asset value fell
below $1 per share as panicked investors withdrew money to avoid
exposure to Lehman Brothers.
The Chamber has been among the most vocal business trade
groups to lobby against overly strict new rules for money market
funds, saying any regulations that fundamentally alter the
structure of the product could cut off a major supply of
short-term funding for corporations.
In a wide-ranging speech, Piwowar also took aim at other
U.S. regulators who have tried to pressure the agency to enact
new reforms for asset managers and money funds, saying they
should back off and leave it up to the experts at the SEC.
The SEC's proposal contains several regulatory options,
including potentially forcing prime funds used by institutional
investors to float their net asset value and/or allowing fund
boards to impose liquidity fees and redemption gates during
times of market stress.
The Chamber has remained opposed to a floating net asset
value, saying such a drastic change could effectively kill the
product.
The SEC's money fund plan was released in June before either
Piwowar or his Democratic colleague Commissioner Kara Stein had
joined the SEC, making it hard for observers to gauge how the
final plan may shape up.
Piwowar declined to say which option he might support,
telling the audience he is still studying the plan.
However, he noted that before he can make a decision on the
floating NAV option, the Internal Revenue Service needs to first
issue guidance to address how such a change could affect tax
treatment for money funds.
"We need to get an answer from Treasury about the tax
implications," Piwowar said. "That is a threshold issue for me."
The industry has warned that certain tax concerns must be
addressed in order to make a floating NAV workable.
The IRS last summer addressed one of those concerns, after
it issued guidance to grant investors some relief from "wash
sale" rules, which bar an investor from recognizing losses from
the sale of securities if the investor purchased substantially
identical shares within 30 days before or after such sale.
The IRS has still not, however, released separate guidance
to address how investors might avoid burdensome daily
record-keeping requirements if a floating NAV is adopted.
BITTER FEUD
The SEC's money fund proposal came about following a bitter
internal feud between the SEC's former Chair Mary Schapiro and
three other SEC commissioners.
The three commissioners at the time, including Republican
Dan Gallagher and Democrat Luis Aguilar, questioned whether more
rules were needed because the agency had already adopted rules
in 2010 that improved fund transparency, tightened credit
quality standards, shortened the maturities of fund investments
and imposed a new liquidity requirement.
In an effort to end the stalemate, the Financial Stability
Oversight Council, a panel comprised of the heads of each major
market and banking regulator, intervened and tried to pressure
the SEC.
The SEC finally issued a proposal, but only after SEC
economists released a study that helped justify further reforms.
Piwowar said Monday he believes the SEC was wrong to cede
ground to the FSOC on money funds.
He also said he was concerned the FSOC has continued to
tread on the SEC's turf by weighing whether to designate large
asset managers such as Blackrock or Fidelity as
systemically important, a tag that carries tough capital rules
and oversight by the Federal Reserve.
He said he has been rebuffed in his efforts to sit in on
some of the biweekly meetings held by the council, and
complained the Federal Reserve exerts too much influence over
its policy-making.
"The FSOC, within which the banking and prudential
regulators exert substantial influence, represents an
existential threat to the SEC and the other member agencies," he
said.