By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Nov 22 A top U.S. securities
regulator on Friday questioned the methods used by his agency to
subpoena the targets of investigations, saying he feared they
lack oversight and delegate too much power to enforcement
attorneys.
Speaking before the Los Angeles County Bar Association,
Securities and Exchange Commission Republican member Michael
Piwowar said he believes it is time for the SEC to take a second
look at the methods used to issue what are known in regulatory
parlance as "formal orders" of investigation.
"I question whether the processes currently in place are
sufficient for the Commission to exercise the appropriate level
of oversight of the formal order process," Piwowar said in
prepared remarks.
Former SEC Chair Mary Schapiro empowered the staff with
subpoena powers in 2009, in part as a response to the agency's
failure to detect Bernard Madoff's massive Ponzi scheme.
At the time, the staff was required to get the full
five-member commission to sign off before issuing subpoenas - a
process Schapiro said was hampering the enforcement division's
ability to move swiftly and efficiently.
The decision to delegate authority to the enforcement
division was initially made through a one-year pilot period, and
was then made permanent a year later in 2010.
Since that time, Piwowar said, the number of formal orders
has nearly doubled between fiscal year 2008 and fiscal year
2012, and there has been no additional review.
He said that such a major change in the agency's enforcement
policies should be vetted through a public comment process in
the same way that proposed regulations are issued for comment
before they become law.
"The mere fact that we can institute certain rules without
obtaining comment from the public does not necessarily mean that
we should," he said.
"Given the significant ramifications for persons who are on
the receiving end of a subpoena issued pursuant to a formal
order, we should make sure that public comment is allowed on any
review of the formal order process."
Piwowar is one of two Republicans on a five-member panel
where two members are Democrats and one is an independent.