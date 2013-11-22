WASHINGTON Nov 22 A top U.S. securities regulator on Friday questioned the methods used by his agency to subpoena the targets of investigations, saying he feared they lack oversight and delegate too much power to enforcement attorneys.

Speaking before the Los Angeles County Bar Association, Securities and Exchange Commission Republican member Michael Piwowar said he believes it is time for the SEC to take a second look at the methods used to issue what are known in regulatory parlance as "formal orders" of investigation.

"I question whether the processes currently in place are sufficient for the Commission to exercise the appropriate level of oversight of the formal order process," Piwowar said in prepared remarks.

Former SEC Chair Mary Schapiro empowered the staff with subpoena powers in 2009, in part as a response to the agency's failure to detect Bernard Madoff's massive Ponzi scheme.

At the time, the staff was required to get the full five-member commission to sign off before issuing subpoenas - a process Schapiro said was hampering the enforcement division's ability to move swiftly and efficiently.

The decision to delegate authority to the enforcement division was initially made through a one-year pilot period, and was then made permanent a year later in 2010.

Since that time, Piwowar said, the number of formal orders has nearly doubled between fiscal year 2008 and fiscal year 2012, and there has been no additional review.

He said that such a major change in the agency's enforcement policies should be vetted through a public comment process in the same way that proposed regulations are issued for comment before they become law.

"The mere fact that we can institute certain rules without obtaining comment from the public does not necessarily mean that we should," he said.

"Given the significant ramifications for persons who are on the receiving end of a subpoena issued pursuant to a formal order, we should make sure that public comment is allowed on any review of the formal order process."

Piwowar is one of two Republicans on a five-member panel where two members are Democrats and one is an independent.