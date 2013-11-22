By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON Nov 22 The two newest members of the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday offered
opposing views about how their agency should exert its
enforcement power, with one urging restraint and the other
advocating a strict crackdown on lawbreakers.
In a speech in Los Angeles, Republican Commissioner Michael
Piwowar said he feared his agency has delegated too much power
to staff lawyers to issue subpoenas and raised concerns about
punishing individuals for conduct that happened before the
related laws were in place.
But Democratic Commissioner Kara Stein, giving her speech in
Washington, praised the SEC for finally using all of its
enforcement "tools in the toolbox," and advocated aggressively
seeking penalties against companies and individuals.
Friday marked the first major policy speeches by Piwowar and
Stein, both former Senate Banking Committee staffers who have
only been on the job for a few short months.
Their thoughts about SEC enforcement provided insight into
the SEC's deliberations when Chairwoman Mary Jo White, a former
federal prosecutor, seeks to round up votes needed for cases.
SUBPOENA AUTHORITY TOO BROAD?
Piwowar, an economist, used his speech before the Los
Angeles County Bar Association to question a 2009 policy change
that gave enforcement lawyers the ability to open their own
inquiries, rather than wait for the commission to approve any
"formal orders" of investigation.
That practice has led to the near-doubling of formal orders
in the four fiscal years since it was implemented, and takes
away some of the commissioners' authority, Piwowar said.
"I question whether the processes currently in place are
sufficient for the Commission to exercise the appropriate level
of oversight of the formal order process," he said in prepared
remarks.
Piwowar also questioned the SEC's legal basis for imposing
newer types of punishments like certain collateral bars, which
prohibit people from associating with a broad range of
companies.
Piwowar said he fears the SEC is using a power granted it in
the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law to impose such bars
to certain cases that predated that law.
CORPORATE PENALTY FAN
Stein expressed no such concerns about the Enforcement
Division in a speech before the American Bar Association in
Washington.
Instead, Stein applauded the SEC's recent efforts to get
tough on law-breakers, and urged the commission to pursue both
public companies and high-level officials for wrongdoing.
"Imposing penalties on individuals and corporations is
important," Stein said.
Piwowar's speech did not address the question of corporate
penalties. But Reuters previously reported that the issue came
up during a closed-door meeting where the SEC voted to fine JP
Morgan in connection with the London Whale trades.
In that vote, Stein voted to bring charges against the
company, but Piwowar dissented amid concerns it was unfairly
punishing shareholders.
Stein did not specifically mention the JP Morgan case. But
she told the audience corporate penalties have value.
"Some have argued... that we shouldn't punish shareholders
by imposing penalties," she said.
"But I believe culture is important. If a firm's culture is
wrong at the top, then sometimes the best way to effectuate
change is to incentivize shareholders to make the change."