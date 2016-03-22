March 22 The U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission accused a New Jersey investment adviser on Tuesday of
running a Ponzi-like fraud that cheated victims who thought they
were investing in up-and-coming technology companies out of
millions of dollars.
In a complaint filed in San Francisco federal court, the SEC
said John Bivona, 75, of Park Ridge, had raised $53.4 million
since October 2013 for his SRA Funds investment vehicle
through his firms Saddle River Advisors LLC, which claimed to
oversee $139.4 million of assets in March 2015, and SRA
Management Associates LLC.
The SEC said Bivona promised to invest in early- to
late-stage technology companies, mainly in the San Francisco
area, that had yet to conduct initial public offerings,
including Box Inc, Square Inc, Twitter Inc
, Bloom Energy, Dropbox Inc and Palantir Technologies
Inc.
But the agency said he used investor money as a "personal
slush fund," funneling millions of dollars to fulfill his
promises to earlier investors, and diverting $5.7 million to
himself and other family members to pay for expenses including
taxes, credit card bills and a mortgage for a Jersey Shore
vacation home.
Bivona, a member of the New York state bar, sent the "lion's
share" of misappropriated funds to his nephew Frank Mazzola, who
in March 2014 accepted a fine and industry ban to settle an SEC
fraud case involving the now-defunct Felix Investments, which
Bivona controlled, the regulator said.
The SEC is seeking to recoup ill-gotten gains, impose civil
fines and obtain emergency asset freezes.
Jahan Raissi, a lawyer for Bivona and Saddle River, was not
immediately available for comment.
But he said in a court filing there was "no basis" for
emergency relief, given that Saddle River was winding down and
the SEC had known of its alleged activities for two years.
Mazzola could not immediately be reached for comment. SEC
spokesman Ryan White declined to comment.
The case is SEC v Bivona et al, U.S. District Court,
Northern District of California, No. 16-01368.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Peter
Cooney)