WASHINGTON, Sept 22 A New York-based private equity advisory firm will pay $2.3 million to settle civil charges that it breached its fiduciary duty to two funds by improperly allocating certain expenses in their company portfolios, U.S. regulators said Monday.

Lincolnshire agreed to settle the case without admitting or denying the charges, according to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The SEC's charges against Lincolnshire Management come at a time when the regulator is ramping up its oversight of the private equity sector, which is new to SEC oversight.

The SEC has publicly raised alarm bells about widespread problems at private equity advisers surrounding the allocation of expenses, hidden fees and concerns with valuations and marketing. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Susan Heavey)