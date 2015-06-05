(Recasts with new source)
June 4 The U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission is investigating whether some activist investors
secretly acted jointly to target companies, one hedge fund
industry source said.
The SEC's enforcement division recently opened multiple
investigations and sent requests for information to a number of
hedge funds, The Wall Street Journal reported earlier, citing
people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1eRTPKi)
The names of the funds and the companies they targeted could
not immediately be ascertained.
The SEC declined to comment.
Federal securities regulations require investors who jointly
agree to buy, sell or vote securities to disclose those
arrangements, and to designate themselves as a group if they
together own at least 5 percent of a company's stock or are
soliciting votes from other shareholders.
(Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore and Nadia Damouni in New
York; Editing by Leslie Adler)