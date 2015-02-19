By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Feb 19 Federal rules that let
companies deliver proxy voting materials electronically may be
depressing retail investor participation in elections and should
be reviewed, a top U.S. securities regulator said Thursday.
"I believe that a retrospective review is overdue," Mike
Piwowar, a Republican member of the Securities and Exchange
Commission, said.
Piwowar's comments came at an SEC roundtable convened to
explore bolstering the shareholder voting processes and retail
participation.
Robert Schifellite, an executive with Broadridge Financial
Solutions, said Thursday that retail investors represent 30
percent of the U.S. shares held in street name - those held
electronically in the account of a stockbroker or custodian -
but they only vote 30 percent of those shares.
Piwowar suggested part of the problem could be pegged to
electronic proxy delivery rules adopted in 2007, which initially
were only voluntary and let companies notify shareholders
electronically about upcoming elections and post the materials
online.
Later that year, the SEC made the rules mandatory without
waiting to study the impact of the voluntary rules.
The SEC's e-proxy rules give companies options for
delivering the materials. They can alert investors
electronically or on paper about upcoming elections and how to
access the materials. Alternatively, they can mail a full paper
set.
Schifellite said that retail investors vote 41 percent of the
shares when they receive the full mailed packet, versus 23
percent when notified by e-mail, and a mere 18 percent when
notified about voting by mail.
James McRitchie, an activist individual retail investor who
has been pushing for companies like Whole Foods to
permit shareholders to nominate board members, said Thursday
there should be more transparency surrounding how large funds
vote to help overcome apathy.
He suggested using "push technology" that would let
investors easily see how large investors like pension funds are
voting on corporate issues so they can make comparisons.
Another panel weighed the pros and cons of allowing for
universal proxy ballots.
Currently, only shareholders who physically attend annual
meetings are allowed to split their ticket in contested
elections and vote for a mix of candidates nominated by company
management and by large shareholders.
If they vote by proxy, they can generally only support one
slate - management's or the slate nominated by shareholders.
SEC Chair Mary Jo White said Thursday it is too soon to say
if the SEC will write rules to permit universal proxies or
review the e-proxy rules, but said the SEC will be looking at
all the issues to see if there are ways to improve retail
participation.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Leslie Adler)