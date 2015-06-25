By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, June 25 The U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission is working to propose new rules to simplify
the voting process for contested corporate board elections by
permitting the use of so-called "universal proxy ballots," SEC
Chair Mary Jo White said on Thursday.
In prepared remarks for a speech in Chicago, White said she
has directed staff to draft recommendations for new rules amid
concerns that shareholders do not have a "sufficient range of
choice" when they vote in contested company elections.
Under current SEC rules, in contested elections shareholders
are not able to freely select nominees from each side's slate of
candidates unless they attend the meetings in person.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Emily Stephenson)