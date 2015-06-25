(Updates with more speech details, background on Whole Foods)
By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, June 25 The U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission is working to propose new rules to simplify
the voting process for contested corporate board elections by
permitting the use of so-called universal proxy ballots, SEC
Chair Mary Jo White said on Thursday.
In remarks prepared for a speech in Chicago, White said she
has directed staff to draft recommendations for new rules amid
concerns that shareholders do not have a "sufficient range of
choice" when voting in contested company elections.
Currently, only shareholders who physically attend annual
meetings are allowed to split their ticket in contested
elections and vote for a mix of candidates nominated by company
management and by large shareholders.
If they vote by proxy, they can generally only support one
slate - management's or the one nominated by shareholders.
Shareholder advocates, as well as SEC Democratic
Commissioner Kara Stein, have previously raised concerns about
how this approach could limit shareholders and have called for
rules to permit universal ballots so shareholders have more free
choice.
Earlier this year, the SEC convened a group of experts to
discuss the topic at a roundtable and explore possible solutions
to bolster shareholder participation in corporate elections.
White said Thursday that while she is looking to proceed
with rules on the subject, she also believes companies can still
make progress without waiting for the SEC to act.
"Give meaningful consideration to using some form of a
universal proxy ballot even though the proxy rules currently do
not require it," she said.
"If a company's or proponent's nominees gave their consent
to appear on the other side's proxy card, then all shareholders
would have the full range of voting options available to them."
White's speech comes in a year when the agency has been
scrutinizing corporate election regulatory issues more broadly.
In January, the SEC backpedaled on a staff ruling permitting
natural and organic foods retailer Whole Foods Inc to
exclude a shareholder proposal from its ballot on the grounds it
was substantially similar to the company's.
In announcing the turn-around, the SEC also said it would
not weigh in on any disputes between shareholders and companies
on dueling proposals until it could review its rules on the
topic. [ID: nL1N0UW011]
White said Thursday that review is still ongoing.
She also discussed how the SEC could potentially develop
future regulations governing when and how preliminary voting
results could be disclosed, but she did not formally commit to
proceeding with a rule.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Emily Stephenson, Bill
Trott and Alan Crosby)