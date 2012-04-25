* Appeals court shot down proxy access rule in July
* Court criticized SEC's cost-benefit analysis
* SEC trying to improve economic analysis of its rules
By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, April 25 U.S. securities regulators
have no immediate plans to revisit its "proxy access rule" after
a federal appeals court overturned it last July, Securities and
Exchange Commission Chairman Mary Schapiro said on Wednesday.
"In terms of proposing a proxy access rule and putting it on
the commission agenda, we just don't have the capacity right
now," Schapiro told lawmakers on a House Financial Services
panel during an oversight hearing. "We are just not going to be
able to get to it."
The SEC's proxy access rule would have made it easier for
shareholders to nominate directors to corporate boards.
It was one of Schapiro's top priorities when she became SEC
chairman in 2009, and language was added to the Dodd-Frank Wall
Street overhaul law of 2010 to give the SEC legal authority to
put the rule in place.
But the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the Business Roundtable
challenged the rule on the grounds that the SEC had failed to
conduct an adequate analysis of the rule's economic impact.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia
backed the business groups, marking the first time a Dodd-Frank
rule has been overturned. It was also the latest in a series of
legal defeats the SEC has suffered due to problems with its
cost-benefit analyses of regulations.
In September, the SEC said it would not challenge the
appeals court's decision that struck down the rule. But Schapiro
said at the time she was still "committed to finding a way to
make it easier for shareholders to nominate candidates to
corporate boards."
The SEC has since sought to improve the quality of its
economic analysis, as it writes more than 100 rules mandated by
the Dodd-Frank law.
In March, it circulated a memo outlining ways to protect its
rules from further legal challenges.