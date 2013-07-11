By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON, July 11
WASHINGTON, July 11 The U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission has allowed proxy advisory firms to wield
too much influence in the corporate election process and should
take steps to mitigate potential conflicts, a top SEC official
said on Thursday.
Daniel Gallagher, a Republican SEC commissioner, called for
the agency to consider a raft of reforms for the proxy advisory
industry in a speech due to be delivered in Seattle before the
Society of Corporate Secretaries & Governance Professionals.
In particular, he said he fears that the SEC has enabled
investment advisers to overly rely on proxy firms for advice
when they cast corporate votes for clients, raising the risk
they are not acting in the best interest of their customers.
"The last thing we should want is for investment advisers to
adopt a mindset that leads to them blindly casting their votes
in line with a proxy advisor's recommendations," said Gallagher
in his prepared remarks.
"I believe that the Commission should fundamentally review
the role and regulation of proxy advisory firms and explore
possible reforms."
Mutual funds, pension organizations and other institutional
investors often hire proxy advisory firms such as Institutional
Shareholder Services to advise them on how to vote on
important corporate issue such as executive compensation and
board appointments.
But business groups such as the U.S. Chamber of Commerce
have long complained about the influence of the firms on
corporate elections.
Most recently, ISS urged JPMorgan Chase & Co
shareholders to vote against the re-election of three board
members, saying they failed to oversee the bank's risk-taking
that led to $6.2 billion in losses from the "London Whale"
trades.
The directors managed to hang onto their seats, but they
received less than 50 percent of the vote.
Gallagher said problems first began in 2003 when the SEC
adopted new rules regarding investment advisers' fiduciary
obligations when they have authority to vote their clients'
proxies.
Federal securities laws require advisers to put their
clients' interests first.
But Gallagher said this rule essentially mandated the use of
third party opinions by letting advisers rely on proxy advisory
firms.
Things were exacerbated, he said, when proxy advisers
convinced SEC staff to issue no-action letters which blessed the
practice of letting investment advisers simply vote using the
proxy advisory firms' recommendations.
No-action letters are generally granted by staff when
companies are seeking permission for something without the fear
of legal action by the agency.
Gallagher called for the staff no-action letters to be
replaced with commission-level guidance, a move that would
require a vote by all five SEC commissioners.
Guidance calling on institutional investors to take
responsibility for their voting decisions "would go a long way
toward mitigating the concerns arising from the outsized and
potentially conflicted role of proxy advisory firms," he said.
He added that the SEC should also explore requiring proxy
advisory firms to follow a universal code of conduct to make
sure their recommendations increase shareholder value and that
conflicts are mitigated.
"I realize that proxy advisors can provide important
information to institutional investors and others," he said.
"However ... changes need to be made."
In July 2010, the SEC released a 150-page request for
comment about what, if any new regulations, should be imposed on
the proxy advisory industry.
No additional action has been taken but in recent months the
topic has surfaced again.
In May, the SEC let ISS, a unit of MSCI Inc, settle civil
charges alleging that an employee of the firm shared non-public
voting data in exchange for meals and concert tickets.
Then in June, a Republican-led House Financial Services
Committee subcommittee held a hearing exploring various concerns
about the regulatory scheme for proxy advisory firms.
Although Gallagher is a minority member of the SEC and does
not set the agenda, his decision to call attention to proxy
advisory firms could influence whether SEC Chair Mary Jo White
decides to pick it up again at the SEC.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)