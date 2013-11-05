By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Nov 5 U.S. securities regulators
will hold a roundtable next month to discuss the role of proxy
advisory firms, in what could mark the first step toward
drafting new regulations for the industry.
The decision by the Securities and Exchange Commission to
schedule the Dec. 5 public meeting comes nearly a month after
Nasdaq OMX's general counsel, Edward Knight, formally
petitioned the SEC to consider new rules amid concerns that
proxy advisory firms are exerting "outsized influence from the
shadows" on corporate elections.
Proxy advisory firms such as MSCI Inc's
Institutional Shareholder Services and Glass, Lewis & Co. are
often hired by mutual funds, pensions and other institutional
shareholders to help advise them on how to vote on key matters,
from executive compensation to board appointments.
Although some clients praise the firms for taking on the
heavy workload of sifting through thousands of proxy votes a
year, the firms also have proven to be a lightening rod for
controversy.
Many corporate executives often allege the two firms hold
too much sway over how shareholders vote, fail to respond to
criticism and are not adequately regulated by the SEC.
Daniel Gallagher, one of the SEC's two Republican
commissioners, has been calling for the agency to take action in
recent months.
In July, he took aim at proxy advisory firms in a speech,
saying he feared the SEC has enabled investment advisers to
overly rely on proxy advisory firms for advice when they cast
their corporate ballots, raising the risk they are not acting in
the best interest of their customers.
He reiterated his call for reforms in another speech late
last month.
In 2010, the SEC launched a review of proxy advisory firms
in a 150-page request for comment to ask about what, if any, new
regulations should be imposed to address potential conflicts of
interest and transparency issues.
But the release did not lead to formal rulemaking, likely in
part because of the SEC's heavy workload in writing rules
required by the Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law.
The issue was revived earlier this year, however, after a
congressional panel held a hearing on the subject and also after
the SEC fined ISS over allegations that one of the firm's
employees shared non-public voting data in exchange for meals
and concert tickets.
ISS settled the case and paid a fine without admitting or
denying the charges.
Most recently, MSCI said it was exploring a sale of its ISS
unit.
A spokeswoman for ISS told Reuters she expects ISS will
participate in the upcoming panel discussion at the SEC.
In a statement Tuesday, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce said it
welcomed the SEC's decision to hold a roundtable.
"It looks like the SEC is recognizing that not all is well
with proxy advisory firms," said Tom Quaadman, the vice
president of the Chamber's Center for Capital Markets
Competitiveness.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; additional reporting by Ross
Kerber in Boston; Editing by Ken Wills)