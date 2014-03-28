March 28 The U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission on Friday said it has shut down a worldwide pyramid
scheme that falsely promised fast gains to tens of thousands of
Asian-American, Hispanic and foreign investors from cloud
computing services.
A federal judge on Thursday granted the regulator's request
for an asset freeze over entities operating as WCM and WCM777,
which are based near Los Angeles and in Hong Kong and run by
Ming Xu of Temple City, California.
WCM and WCM777 allegedly raised more than $65 million since
March 2013 by promising people they could double their money in
100 days by investing between $399 and $1,999 in cloud services
such as website hosting, data storage and software support.
According to the SEC, investors were told they could parlay
"points" they got for making investments or enrolling other
investors into stakes in initial public offerings of 300
high-tech companies that the WCM entities were incubating.
The SEC said the defendants were also creating a "secondary
market" where about $890 million of points had been traded, and
even sought to allay concerns by writing on WCM777's website:
"We are not a Ponzi game company."
But instead, according to the SEC, Xu and the WCM entities
would use some new money to pay older investors, and spent other
funds on two California golf courses and other properties, and
to play the stock market. Xu is also known as Phil Ming Xu.
"They were operating a pyramid scheme that preyed on
investors in particular ethnic communities, leaving them with
nothing left to show for their investment," Michele Wein Layne,
director of the SEC's Los Angeles office, said in a statement.
Wellman & Warren, a Laguna Hills, California-based law firm
representing the defendants, had no immediate comment.
U.S. District Judge Christina Snyder in Los Angeles imposed
the asset freeze and ordered a temporary receiver over the
defendants' assets. The SEC is also seeking to recoup illegal
gains and impose civil penalties.
The case is SEC v. World Capital Market Inc et al, U.S.
District Court, Central District of California, No. 14-02334.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Bernard
Orr)