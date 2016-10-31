(Adds statement from auditor, paragraph 6)
By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK Oct 31 A New York auditor on Monday
settled U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charges that it
issued fraudulent audit reports in connection with municipal
bond offerings by the town of Ramapo, New York, and its local
development corporation, which were charged with fraud in April.
The SEC said PKF O'Connor Davies and senior partner Domenick
Consolo let Ramapo record in 2009 a $3.08 million receivable in
its general fund for the sale of a 13.7-acre property known as
the "Hamlets" to the nonprofit Ramapo Local Development
Corporation, despite knowing that the sale had not occurred.
It also said Consolo ignored red flags about the intention
and ability of the RLDC to pay the $3.08 million, while PKF
failed to mitigate the risk of material misstatements even after
learning that federal authorities were investigating Ramapo's
financial statements.
Under the settlement, PKF, of Harrison, New York, agreed to
pay a $100,000 fine, forfeit $379,865 of audit fees and
interest, and hire an independent consultant.
Consolo, 61, of Yorktown Heights, New York, agreed to pay a
$75,000 fine and accept a five-year ban from supervising
municipal audits. Neither admitted wrongdoing.
"We stand by the integrity of our work with the Town of
Ramapo," PKF said in a statement, responding to requests for
comment to a lawyer for the firm and Consolo. "We're confident
what we learned through this process will provide valuable
insights that will benefit our municipal clients."
The civil settlement came after the SEC on April 14 sued
Ramapo, the RLDC and four officials in a case stemming from the
financing of a controversial $58 million minor league baseball
stadium.
Two of the officials, Ramapo elected Supervisor Christopher
St. Lawrence and former RLDC Executive Director N. Aaron
Troodler, have pleaded not guilty to separate fraud and
conspiracy charges, in what prosecutors called the first U.S.
criminal securities fraud case over the sale of municipal bonds.
Authorities said bond investors lost millions of dollars
because the defendants concealed Ramapo's weakening finances,
caused in part by the cost to build Provident Bank Park.
PKF's and Consolo's conduct "left investors without an
accurate picture of the town's finances and its ability to repay
bondholders," Andrew Calamari, director of the SEC's regional
office in New York, said in a statement.
Ramapo is located in Rockland County, about 28 miles (45 km)
northwest of New York City.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Paul
Simao and Dan Grebler)