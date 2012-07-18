NEW YORK, July 18 More credit rating agencies
could soon apply to register with the Securities and Exchange
Commission, an SEC official told Reuters this week, potentially
bringing the total number of nationally recognized agencies back
into the double digits.
"We're well along in the discussion. We're in the
preparatory phase in anticipation of a filing of that
application," said Thomas J. Butler, director of the SEC's new
Office of Credit Ratings.
In the aftermath of the global economic crisis, U.S.
lawmakers in part blamed credit rating agencies for their role
in the meltdown of the world's biggest economy. Parts of the
Dodd-Frank Act were meant to increase scrutiny of the agencies,
as well as spur competition, in an effort to strengthen the
sector.
Standard & Poor's, Moody's Investors Service and Fitch
Ratings are the largest and best known ratings agencies
designated as nationally recognized statistical rating
organizations, or NRSRO.
The SEC has taken no formal action on an application since
denying an application in 2010 that China's Dagong Global Credit
Rating Co., Ltd. had submitted in late 2009.
Becoming a NRSRO carries more disclosure requirements, but
also brings certain benefits, with NRSRO ratings woven into some
investing regulations.
There are currently nine NRSROs after the withdrawal of
Rating and Investment Information Inc. in 2011.
Butler also noted that markets could be changing the way
they use credit ratings.
"We're going through a redefinition, where there's some
concern that there may have become too much reliance on the
ratings as such," he said.
"Credit ratings and credit rating agencies have become an
integral component within the financial services sector," Butler
added.
"The question is how much should you rely on those and how
much of your own due diligence do you need to do or should you
do to augment whatever the credit rating agency puts out."
The SEC's Office of Credit Ratings was created by the
Dodd-Frank Act. Butler assumed his duties in mid-June.