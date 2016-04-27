(Updates April 25 story to add Rattner spokesman comments in
paragraphs 3-4)
WASHINGTON, April 26 The U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission plans to reverse an earlier decision that
would have allowed former Wall Street dealmaker Steven Rattner
to return to the securities industry after serving a regulatory
ban for more than five years, the Wall Street Journal reported
on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
The about-face follows dissent within the agency over the
move in March to readmit Rattner, who in 2010 was barred from
the industry as part of an SEC settlement over his alleged role
in a pay-to-play arrangement involving New York state's flagship
pension fund, the Journal said.
A spokesman for Rattner disputed the characterization of the
SEC's planned action as a reversal, saying the SEC was
withdrawing its decision because Rattner had rescinded his
application to return to the industry. The SEC declined to
comment.
Rattner is no longer pursuing reinstatement due to his
full-time work as chairman of Willett Advisors, which manages
the fortune of former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, his
spokesman said.
The SEC's reprieve, which was approved by its lower-level
staff, quickly unraveled because two of its commissioners later
questioned the deal and objected to not being told about it, the
Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
The SEC plans as soon as this week to issue a public notice
that it is withdrawing an order that would have cleared the way
for Rattner to work for Guggenheim Securities LLC, the Journal
said.
Rattner's legal troubles interrupted his work as the leader
of the U.S. government's auto-bailout program in 2009.
