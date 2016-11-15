NEW YORK Nov 15 The U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission voted on Tuesday to approve a massive stock
and options trading information database, prompted by the 2010
"flash crash," in hopes it would help regulators police the
increasingly fast, fragmented and complex markets.
The creation of a Consolidated Audit Trail establishes a
regulatory central database for every trade order, execution,
modification and cancellation, as mandated by the SEC in July
2012.
(Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by David Gregorio)