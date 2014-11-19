WASHINGTON Nov 19 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission voted unanimously on Wednesday to adopt rules that will require exchanges and certain large trading platforms to enact policies to protect the markets from disruptions, such as technology failures or natural disasters.

The SEC's rule was inspired by a series of major market events in the past several years. The new rules will become effective in about 60 days, although exchanges and trading platforms will generally get nine months to comply. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Bill Trott)