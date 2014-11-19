BRIEF-Austock Group enters into subscription agreements
* Entered into subscription agreements dated with Ellerston Capital Limited
WASHINGTON Nov 19 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission voted unanimously on Wednesday to adopt rules that will require exchanges and certain large trading platforms to enact policies to protect the markets from disruptions, such as technology failures or natural disasters.
The SEC's rule was inspired by a series of major market events in the past several years. The new rules will become effective in about 60 days, although exchanges and trading platforms will generally get nine months to comply. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Bill Trott)
* 21st Century Fox is in talks with Blackstone to launch a joint bid for Tribune Media - FT, citing sources Source text - http://on.ft.com/2pkKKlo Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)