WASHINGTON Aug 22 U.S. securities regulators
are set to vote on Wednesday on a rule that will require
manufacturers to disclose to investors whether their products
contain certain minerals from the war-torn country of the
Democratic Republic of the Congo.
The Securities and Exchange Commission is also scheduled to
vote on a separate rule that will requires oil, gas and mining
companies listed in the United States to disclose payments to
foreign governments in an effort to reduce the risks of bribery
and corruption.
Both rules were required by the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial
regulation overhaul, but the SEC has delayed implementing them
amid industry criticism that the rules are too onerous and may
reveal sensitive information to rivals.
The final version of the so-called conflict minerals rule
removes an obligation required in previous proposals for
manufacturers to be responsible for generic products made by a
third party that it puts its own label on.
The rule also provides some leeway for smaller companies,
giving them four years instead of two to determine whether the
minerals in its products originated in the covered countries or
financed or benefited armed groups in those countries.
The resource extraction rule will apply to any payment to
further exploration, extraction, processing, and export of oil,
natural gas or minerals or the acquisition of a license for
related activity, the SEC said.
The new rule would apply to any payment - including a series
of related payments - over $100,000, the SEC said.
The payments that need to be disclosed include taxes and
royalties, but also dividends and infrastructure improvements,
and other types of fees.
Companies would be required to provide information broken
down by projects, but the rules give companies flexibility in
determining what constitutes a single project.
Companies will be required to report the resource payments
information for fiscal years that end after Sept. 30, 2013.
Companies subject to the conflict minerals rule would have
until May 31, 2014, to file the first report.