* Event had been planned for Sept. 14
* SEC says change due to scheduling conflicts
NEW YORK, Sept 7 U.S. securities regulators have
postponed a roundtable discussion to Oct. 2 from Sept. 14,
aimed at addressing ways to promote market stability in the wake
of recent technology glitches that have eroded investor
confidence in financial markets.
Citing scheduling conflicts, the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission said late on Thursday the new date will help
accommodate individuals and groups who have expressed strong
interest in participating in the discussion.
The SEC has yet to say who will be involved in the talks.
The roundtable on how "appropriate controls" for
implementing technology could support a reliable market, was
announced in August, two days after a software error cost Knight
Capital Group $440 million in trading losses and nearly
bankrupted the firm.
The event will begin with a panel on preventing errors,
followed by a discussion on how to best respond to errors when
they do occur, the SEC said.
Technology has enabled the markets to achieve extraordinary
levels of speed and efficiency, SEC Chairman Mary Schapiro said
when the event was announced.
"But with technology comes a responsibility for getting it
right, minimizing errors and protecting the interests of
investors," she said at the time.
The SEC is also investigating Nasdaq OMX Group for
its handling of Facebook Inc's botched May 18 initial
public offering, which led to hundred of millions of dollars in
losses among market-making firms and brokerages.
In March, BATS Global Markets, the No. 3 U.S. equities
exchange, took the extremely rare step of withdrawing its IPO
due to technical glitches on its own platform.
Market structure changes have been high on the agenda for
the SEC over past few years due to the predominance of automated
trading.
The SEC implemented a handful of reforms after the May 6,
2010 "flash crash," when the Dow Jones Industrial Average
plunged about 700 points before rebounding.
But the pace of rule-making on market structure matters
slowed as the agency struggled under the workload of the 2010
Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law.
The recent string of events has prompted the SEC to kick
back into high gear on market structure issues.