* Volcker rule to ban banks' proprietary trading under
review
* Other Dodd-Frank, JOBS Act rules under consideration
* SEC mulls rules to strip out credit-rating references
* Asset-backed securities rules also in the works
By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, Nov 21 With the year-end holidays
ahead, U.S. securities regulators are drowning in a sea of paper
as they struggle to put the finishing touches on a handful of
draft rules that collectively run well over 1,000 pages, people
familiar with the matter said.
The most time-consuming rule under review is the Volcker
rule to ban proprietary trading by banks, a measure that must
win support from five different regulatory agencies.
But Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Mary Jo White,
who has a reputation for getting by with little sleep and
sending e-mails at 2 a.m., is driving a tight agenda.
Besides the voluminous Volcker rule, the SEC is reviewing
other proposals and final rules touching everything from credit
ratings and asset-backed securities to private securities
offerings and derivatives, several people told Reuters.
"She's been pushing a fairly tough schedule," said one
person familiar with the workload at the SEC.
Part of the reason for the flurry of rule drafts could be
the organizational changes that White is making.
She has previously said she is trying encourage the staff to
divide up the labor so people are freed up and more than one
rule can be worked on at a time.
But while that helps clear the plates of some career SEC
employees, it does not make things easier for the SEC's five
commissioners, each of whom has only four people in their
offices to help them vet the rules before they are put to a
vote.
It is unclear when all of the various pending rules will be
ready for a vote.
The SEC is tentatively considering a Dec. 18 date for a
public meeting to vote on the Volcker rule, people familiar with
the matter have said
The timing, however, is up in the air in part because
Democratic Commissioner Kara Stein and Commodity Futures Trading
Commission Chairman Gary Gensler recently asked for changes to
the draft of the Volcker rule amid concerns that it is not tough
enough, one person told Reuters.
MORE FROM DODD-FRANK, JOBS ACT?
In addition to the Volcker rule, some other key regulations
could make it across the finish line before the new year.
The SEC is trying to play catch-up on one provision in the
2010 Dodd-Frank law, for instance, that requires regulators to
strip credit-rating references out of federal regulations.
This requirement was inspired by the 2007-2009 financial
crisis, after investors placed too much trust in the ratings of
subprime mortgage debt.
The SEC is mulling several final rules to strip references
to ratings out of its regulations, people told Reuters.
One of those measures would remove the rating references
from the net capital rules for broker dealers, sources said.
A second one, meanwhile, would strip out references to
ratings in certain rules for mutual funds that relate to the
securities collateralizing repurchase agreements, another person
said.
Yet another proposed rule driven by the Dodd-Frank law is a
roughly 500-page regulation on record-keeping and reporting
requirements for security-based swaps, such as certain credit
derivatives.
In recent months, the SEC has also been trying to finish an
asset-backed securities rule that predates Dodd-Frank, but which
was later reproposed following the enactment of the 2010 law,
several people have said.
The asset-backed securities rule aims to help improve
disclosure by requiring issuers to give investors more details
about the assets underlying the securities in prospectuses for
public offerings.
Apart from the Dodd-Frank law, the SEC is also working to
complete other rules required by the 2012 Jumpstart Our Business
Startups (JOBS) Act, a law that relaxes securities regulations
to help small businesses raise capital.
The SEC had initially hoped to release a proposal sometime
this month that would increase the amount of money that can be
raised for certain private deals - to $50 million from $5
million - under a rule known as "Regulation A," one person said.
It remains unclear whether the SEC will be able to complete
the proposal before the year ends, but the agency is striving to
release it for public comment in December, the person added.