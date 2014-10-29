BRIEF-Jordan's Almehanya Real Estate Investments and Housing Q1 profit rises
April 26 Almehanya Real Estate Investments and Housing Co:
Oct 29 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charged Sands Brothers Asset Management LLC with custody rule violations for the second time in four years.
The regulator's Enforcement Division has alleged that the firm has been repeatedly late in providing investors with audited financial statements of its private funds. (1.usa.gov/1wDGBEH)
The custody rule requires investment advisory firms to follow certain procedures when they manage client funds.
Steven Sands and Martin Sands, the firm's co-founders, and Chief Operating Officer and Chief Compliance Officer Christopher Kelly were responsible for the company's failures to comply with the custody rule, the SEC said.
"The custody rule is not a technicality," said Andrew Calamari, director of the SEC's New York Regional Office. "It is a critical investor protection provision designed to help ensure that investor assets are safe."
Sands Brothers and the two co-founders were previously sanctioned by the SEC in 2010 for custody rule violations.
The company was at least 40 days late in distributing audited financial statements to investors in 10 private funds for fiscal year 2010, the SEC said on Wednesday.
The next year, audited financial statements for those same funds were delivered anywhere from six months to eight months late, the SEC said.
Advisory firms with custody of private fund assets can comply with the custody rule by distributing audited financial statements to fund investors within 120 days of the end of the fiscal year. (Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, April 26 (Fitch) 本文章英文原文最初于2017年4月6日发布于：<a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/pr/1021743">Fitch Affirms China Taiping Insurance Group's IDR at 'A'; Outlook Stable 惠誉评级确认中国太平保险集团有限责任公司（太平集团）、中国太平保险集团（香港）有限公司（太平集团（香港））和中国太平保险控股有限公司（太平控股）的发行人违约评级 为‘A’级。 惠誉同时确认了太平人寿保险有限公司（太平人寿）的保险公司财务实力评级为‘A+’级，太平再保险有限公司（太平再保险）的保险公司财务实力评级为‘A’级，展望稳定。 完整评级行动列表请见本文章末尾。 关键评级驱动因素 确认评级反映出太平集团的资本金水平一直很稳健、经营业绩持续盈利、保费来源多样化、业务持续增长。惠誉认为太平人寿是太平集团内