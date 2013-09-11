WASHINGTON, Sept 11 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said Jina Choi, a 13-year veteran attorney with the agency, will head the SEC's San Francisco office, the hub for many of the agency's investigations into some of the country's largest Silicon Valley technology companies.

Choi will take over the position vacated earlier this year by Marc Fagel, the agency said on Wednesday. She will oversee both enforcement and examination activities out of San Francisco.

That office has jurisdiction over companies, brokers and advisers located in Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Montana, Idaho and Alaska.

The San Francisco office has been involved with a number of high-profile investigations including whether Netflix, Inc. and its chief executive violated fair disclosure rules by using a post on Facebook to announce the firm had streamed 1 billion hours of content in the month of June 2012.

The SEC ultimately did not bring charges but filed a public report of investigation in April to highlight how today's use of social media is changing the way that companies communicate with shareholders.

Choi has been with the SEC since 2000, and has a juris doctor from Yale Law School. Before the SEC, she served as an assistant U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas and also was a trial attorney in the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division.

Most recently, she worked in the SEC's enforcement division's market abuse unit in San Francisco.