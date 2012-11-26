* Schapiro to step down December 14
* Commissioner Elisse Walter to serve as chairman-designate
* White House to nominate full-term replacement soon
By Aruna Viswanatha
WASHINGTON, Nov 26 The head of the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission, Mary Schapiro, will step
down next month after a tumultuous four years spent
rehabilitating the agency's battered reputation, handing the
reins at least temporarily to a close ally.
"We've gotten a lot done, I'm really proud of where the
agency is today, so it seemed like a good time," Schapiro said
in an interview on Monday after announcing her departure.
SEC Commissioner Elisse Walter, a career regulator who has
sided with Schapiro on most of the critical issues before the
agency, will serve as chairman-designate, the White House said.
Walter, whose SEC term has already expired, could serve
until December of next year, buying time for President Barack
Obama to win Senate approval for a long-term replacement. Obama
plans to nominate someone soon, a White House official said.
Walter is among the candidates likely to be considered, as
is Treasury official Mary Miller.
Schapiro's departure leaves the commission split 2-2 between
Democrats and Republicans, which could make it harder for the
commission to come to agreement.
Whoever takes the reins will need to finish Schapiro's task
of resurrecting the agency's reputation, which was badly
tarnished by the 2007-2009 financial crisis.
When Schapiro took over in 2009, the agency was under heavy
fire for regulatory blindspots that critics said helped fuel the
crisis. It was also lambasted for failing to catch now-convicted
Ponzi schemer Bernard Madoff, whose fraud cost investors an
estimated $65 billion.
In addition to shoring up the agency's name, Schapiro had to
fight numerous other fires -- from the 2010 "flash crash" that
sent the Dow Jones industrial average tumbling 700 points within
minutes to high-profile court losses.
"Chairman Schapiro was dealt a very difficult hand," said
Boston University law professor Cornelius Hurley.
UNFINISHED BUSINESS
Schapiro is a registered independent who was appointed by
both Democrats and Republicans during her career. Yet she was
mired in political battles and was unable to get the votes on
one of her signature issues, reform of money market funds.
She leaves much unfinished business for Walter and whoever
assumes the position on a more permanent basis.
In addition to money market reforms, the SEC is considering
additional market structure safeguards and still needs to write
a number of major rules dictated by the 2010 Dodd-Frank
financial reform law, including a final version of the Volcker
rule to ban banks from trading for their own accounts.
Speculation had swirled for months that Schapiro would leave
soon after the November election. Walter's appointment as
chairman-designate leaves open the question of how long she will
serve and who ultimately will lead the agency.
Potential replacements include Miller, who spent nearly
three decades at T. Rowe Price before joining the Obama
administration. Miller now serves in the Treasury Department's
top domestic finance job.
At the Treasury, Miller has been outspoken about the need to
make money markets safer for investors and would likely continue
that effort were she to be nominated as SEC chair.
Other possibilities include Sallie Krawcheck, a former top
executive at Bank of America and Citigroup, and Richard Ketchum,
chairman of FINRA, Wall Street's self-funded regulator. SEC
enforcement director Robert Khuzami, a Republican, is considered
a long shot.
While Walter is also a possibility, she has already been at
the SEC for more than four years and served as acting chairman
before Schapiro's confirmation.
In many ways, Walter and Schapiro have been joined at the
hip in their career experience and orientations. They both spent
years as attorneys at the Commodity Futures Trading Commission
and at the SEC, with stints in top positions at FINRA.
"She is a strong advocate of disclosure, of regulation and
of consumer protection," former SEC Commissioner Edward
Fleischman said of Walter.
SCHAPIRO's LEGACY
Schapiro's time at the SEC was marked by some controversy
and her departure leaves uncertainty around major initiatives.
But former SEC officials said Schapiro helped revive a moribund
agency.
"I think she saved the SEC, which was close to extinction
when she took over," former SEC Chairman Arthur Levitt told
Reuters.
Schapiro said in the interview that steering the agency out
of that period in its history was one of the highlights of her
tenure there.
She streamlined the SEC enforcement process, hired new types
of employees and created a new tips database and a whistleblower
office. In the past two years, the agency logged a record number
of enforcement actions and brought major financial crisis cases,
including a record $550 million settlement in 2010 with Goldman
Sachs.
It has also implemented reforms to protect markets against
major swings caused by errant technology -- as was the case with
the flash crash.
"The SEC is stronger, and our financial system is safer and
better able to serve the American people -- thanks in large part
to Mary's hard work," Obama said in a statement.
But the agency has also been bogged down with major rules
the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial regulation law required it to
write, many of which are still in process.
Business groups have challenged much of the SEC's recent
rule-making efforts and won major battles, including convincing
a federal appeals court to throw out the agency's "proxy access"
rule, which would have empowered shareholders to nominate
directors to corporate boards.
Schapiro did not say what she planned to do next.