* Schapiro to step down Dec. 14
* Commissioner Elisse Walter to serve as chairman-designate
* White House to nominate full-term replacement soon
By Aruna Viswanatha
WASHINGTON, Nov 26 The head of the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission, Mary Schapiro, will step
down next month after a tumultuous four years spent
rehabilitating the agency's battered reputation, handing the
reins temporarily to a close ally.
SEC Commissioner Elisse Walter, a career regulator who has
sided with Schapiro on most of the critical issues before the
agency, was named chairman-designate and could serve until
December 2013, buying time for President Barack Obama to win
Senate approval for a long-term replacement.
Obama plans to nominate someone soon, a White House official
said. Walter is among the candidates likely to be considered, as
is Treasury official Mary Miller, who spent nearly three decades
at T. Rowe Price and has been outspoken about the need to make
money markets safer for investors.
The new SEC chair will need to finish Schapiro's task of
resurrecting the agency's reputation, which was badly tarnished
by the 2007-2009 financial crisis.
The SEC is considering money market reforms, additional
market structure safeguards, and still needs to write a number
of major rules dictated by the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial reform
law, including a final version of the Volcker rule to ban banks
from trading for their own accounts.
"Elisse has been viewed as being in tune with Mary
Schapiro's agenda," said Barry Barbash, a former director of the
SEC's division of investment management, now an asset management
lawyer at Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP in Washington. "If the
idea is to keep the SEC running the way it's been running with
the same policies, Elisse would seem an appropriate choice."
Speculation has swirled for months that Schapiro would leave
soon after the Nov. 6 presidential election.
Her departure leaves the commission split 2-2 between
Democrats and Republicans, which could make it harder for the
commission to come to agreement. Obama could move to appoint a
fifth commissioner before naming a new chairman.
When Schapiro took over in 2009, the agency was under heavy
fire for regulatory blindspots that critics said helped fuel the
crisis. It was also lambasted for failing to catch now-convicted
Ponzi schemer Bernard Madoff, whose fraud cost investors an
estimated $65 billion.
In addition to shoring up the agency's name, Schapiro had to
fight numerous other fires - from the 2010 "flash crash" that
sent the Dow Jones industrial average tumbling 700 points within
minutes to high-profile court losses.
"We've gotten a lot done, I'm really proud of where the
agency is today, so it seemed like a good time," Schapiro said
in an interview on Monday after announcing her departure.
UNFINISHED BUSINESS
Other possible replacements for Schapiro include Sallie
Krawcheck, a former top executive at Bank of America and
Citigroup, and Richard Ketchum, chairman of FINRA, Wall
Street's self-funded regulator. SEC enforcement director Robert
Khuzami, a Republican, is considered a long shot.
While Walter is also a possibility, she has already been at
the SEC for more than four years and served as acting chairman
before Schapiro's confirmation.
In many ways, Walter and Schapiro have been joined at the
hip in their career experience and orientations. They both spent
years as attorneys at the Commodity Futures Trading Commission
and at the SEC, with stints in top positions at FINRA.
"She is a strong advocate of disclosure, of regulation and
of consumer protection," former SEC Commissioner Edward
Fleischman said of Walter.
SCHAPIRO's LEGACY
Schapiro's time at the SEC was marked by some controversy
and her departure leaves uncertainty around major initiatives.
But former SEC officials said Schapiro helped revive a moribund
agency.
"I think she saved the SEC, which was close to extinction
when she took over," former SEC Chairman Arthur Levitt told
Reuters.
Schapiro said in the interview that steering the agency out
of that period in its history was one of the highlights of her
tenure there.
She streamlined the SEC enforcement process, hired new types
of employees and created a new tips database and a whistleblower
office. In the past two years, the agency logged a record number
of enforcement actions and brought major financial crisis cases,
including a record $550 million settlement in 2010 with Goldman
Sachs.
It has also implemented reforms to protect markets against
major swings caused by errant technology - as was the case with
the flash crash.
"The SEC is stronger, and our financial system is safer and
better able to serve the American people - thanks in large part
to Mary's hard work," Obama said in a statement.
But the agency has also been bogged down with major rules
the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial regulation law required it to
write, many of which are still in process.
Business groups have challenged much of the SEC's recent
rule-making efforts and won major battles, including convincing
a federal appeals court to throw out the agency's "proxy access"
rule, which would have empowered shareholders to nominate
directors to corporate boards.
Schapiro did not say what she planned to do next.