By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Feb 24 The U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission will not shy away from asking companies to
make key changes to their financial disclosures or governing
bylaws to protect investors, Chairman Mary Schapiro said on
Friday.
Speaking at the Practising Law Institute's annual SEC
Speaks conference, Schapiro lauded the agency's Corporation
Finance Division for aggressively intervening during the initial
public offering approval process when companies had questionable
accounting practices or tried to put shareholders at a
disadvantage.
"In reviewing the most recent wave of IPOs, Corp Fin quickly
stopped problematic revenue recognition practices," Schapiro
said. "And they halted the use of misleading non-GAAP measures
before these practices -- prevalent during the tech bubble of
the 90s -- could take root again."
She said the division also had challenged a mandatory
arbitration provision included in a company's IPO documents.
"Disclosure teams acted swiftly when the right of investors to
have their day in court was threatened," she said.
Schapiro did not identify any companies. But her comments
were referring to two recent incidents in which the SEC asked
private equity firm Carlyle Group LP and daily-deals
website Groupon Inc to make key changes during the
approval process for their initial public offerings.
Earlier this year, Carlyle Group had tried to include a
controversial provision that would have forced shareholders to
resolve claims through arbitration rather than through
individual or class-action lawsuits.
Carlyle Group later dropped the effort, after talks with the
SEC and other interested parties.
Late last year, the SEC also scrutinized Groupon's financial
disclosures, including a metric that excludes marketing and
other expenses from profit calculations.
The SEC review led to Groupon putting its IPO on hold for a
few weeks, and the company was forced to change its accounting
twice.