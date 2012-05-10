* Schumer says brokers may choose best rebate, not best
price
* Schumer fears pricing model creates a conflict of interest
* Schumer responds to new study that looks at order routing
* Schumer says if SEC does not act, he will draft a bill
By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, May 10 U.S. Senator Charles Schumer
is asking the top securities regulator to reform the so-called
"maker-taker" pricing system, saying it is creating a conflict
of interest that is causing investors to lose money because of
poor order routing.
In a letter to Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman
Mary Schapiro, Schumer said that brokerage customers may be
paying "billions of dollars a year in hidden costs" because
brokers often route transactions to venues that provide the
largest rebates.
"These models create a conflict of interest, as brokers may
be incentivized to execute trades on a particular venue even if
that venue is not offering the best price," Schumer wrote.
"Brokers are, of course, required to ensure clients receive
'best execution,' but there is flexibility in how that mandate
is interpreted, leaving room for brokers to arguably put their
own interests ahead of their clients by maximizing the rebates
they receive from exchanges," he added.
Most U.S. exchanges use a complex pricing model in which
traders are either "makers" or "takers" of liquidity. Makers,
who earn a rebate, are those whose order was already at the
exchange; takers, who pay a fee, execute against that standing
order.
Schumer's letter to the SEC comes in response to a recent
study released by consulting firm Woodbine Associates that
concluded that poor routing decisions cost traders and investors
as much as $4.5 billion per year.
That stems from various order types each exchange offers,
which can lead to costs differences and potentially large losses
over the course of time.
The study was released as the SEC continues its scrutiny of
market structure issues generally, including high-frequency
trading and whether certain practices may give certain investors
an unfair edge over others.
The SEC several years ago sought comments from the public
about order routing practices, but it has not yet taken any
action to change them.
Schumer said he wants the SEC to require that all payments
are disclosed. He also wants brokers to pass any payments they
get on to their customers to reduce any possible conflicts of
interest.
"Some disclosure is currently required, but it is not
sufficient to ensure that customers are fully informed about the
payments received, and routing decisions made, by their
brokers," he said.
"If the commission does not act, I will consider introducing
legislation to address this problem."