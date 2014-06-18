By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON, June 18
WASHINGTON, June 18 Federal regulators need to
hurry and complete their work to create an audit trail to track
financial trades and police markets, the chairman of a U.S.
Senate Banking Committee panel said on Wednesday.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission proposed the
database in 2012, in what was a response to the May 2010 "flash
crash."
Now, nearly three years later, the project is still far from
complete.
"We have seen little progress," said Virginia Democratic
Senator Mark Warner, whose panel has jurisdiction over the
regulator.
"Having this in place will help regulators decipher what is
happening in the market. So we need to implement this ASAP, and
I hope the SEC is listening."
Many of the delays stem from the fact that the SEC left it
up to the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority and the
exchanges to sort through the details of who will build the
audit trail and how it will operate.
They have twice asked the SEC to grant them more time to
devise their plan, which is now due by the end of September.
The consolidated audit trail will serve as a central
database to collect and store every single order, cancellation
and trade execution for all equities and options.
Warner, who became the head of the Senate Banking securities
subcommittee earlier this year, made his comments as part of a
broader hearing exploring the role of high-speed trading and its
impact particularly on smaller-sized company stocks.
It was the second such hearing this week targeting
high-speed trading and equity market structure issues.
On Tuesday, a Senate investigative panel also held a hearing
that delved into high-speed trading, and whether brokerages
including TD Ameritrade are routing some customer
orders to exchanges that pay the highest rebates. [ID:
nL2N0OY0NZ]
The SEC realized it needed a consolidated audit trail after
it was faced with the painstaking work of piecing together what
happened in the 2010 "flash crash."
The event wiped out $1 trillion of shareholder equity in a
matter of minutes after the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged
sharply before rebounding.
Investigating the crash was a major task because the equity
markets are so fragmented among exchanges and trading venues.
Wednesday's hearing featured three different academic and
industry expert witnesses who expressed a variety of views on
the role that high-speed trading plays in the markets.
The Senate panel drew no conclusions on how it might proceed
or whether it will seek to draft legislation on the topic.
However, most experts and lawmakers did agree that the SEC
should also separately press ahead with a study testing whether
allowing smaller company stocks to trade in wider increments
helps attract more liquidity.
SEC Chair Mary Jo White has previously said her staff is
currently working to develop this so-called "tick size" pilot.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; editing by Andrew Hay)